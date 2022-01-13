West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed the most recent trading day at $99.15, moving +0.02% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 13.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to post earnings of $4.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.46%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.95.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

