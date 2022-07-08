West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed at $80.88, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.66% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 25.14% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.17, down 33.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $28.11 per share and revenue of $8.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4% and -19.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.2, which means West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

