West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed at $93.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.49% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.84, up 12.64% from the prior-year quarter.

WFG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.94 per share and revenue of $7.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -33.63% and -28.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.8.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

