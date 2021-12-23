West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd (WFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2021

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd (WFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2022. Shareholders who purchased WFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.01% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.72, the dividend yield is .9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WFG was $88.72, representing a -4.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.46 and a 44.59% increase over the 52 week low of $61.36.

WFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $27.58. Zacks Investment Research reports WFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 208.52%, compared to an industry average of 38.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wfg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WFG as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VSS with an decrease of -5.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WFG at 0.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.