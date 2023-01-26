West Fraser Timber Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WFG

In trading on Thursday, shares of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.95, changing hands as high as $86.25 per share. West Fraser Timber Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WFG's low point in its 52 week range is $68.75 per share, with $102.9637 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.04.

