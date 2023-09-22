West Fraser Timber About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (WFG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/26/23, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 10/13/23. As a percentage of WFG's recent stock price of $71.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WFG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WFG's low point in its 52 week range is $67.41 per share, with $91.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.19.

In Friday trading, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

