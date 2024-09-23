West Fraser to Curtail Lake Butler Sawmill Due to High Fiber Costs

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. WFG announced the indefinite curtailment of its sawmill in Lake Butler, FL, by the end of this month. This move better aligns the company's lumber capacity in the United States with demand.

Lake Butler Curtailment’s Impact on West Fraser

The Lake Butler Sawmill's indefinite curtailment will affect 130 employees. The company intends to mitigate the impact on affected employees by providing job opportunities at other mills.



The halt will reduce West Fraser's US lumber capacity by about 110 million board feet. West Fraser expects an additional impairment charge in the third quarter of 2024 due to the curtailment.

WFG’s Realignment Strategy

The Lake Butler sawmill has been struggling with high fiber costs. This combined with the present low-price commodity environment made it difficult for the company to operate the mill profitably.



The company's choice to curtail operations at the Lake Butler sawmill followed the permanent closure of its Fraser Lake sawmill in British Columbia back in January. West Fraser also announced the closure of its sawmill in Maxville, FL, and indefinite suspension of operations in Huttig, AR, in January.

The company believes that these actions, together with the plan to divest three pulp facilities and acquire Spray Lake Sawmills in 2023, will better position West Fraser.

West Fraser Stock’s Q2 Performance

In the second quarter of 2024, WFG’s total sales were around $1.7 billion compared with $1.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. The lumber segment’s adjusted EBITDA saw a loss of $51 million.



The company continued to face challenging demand markets in the second quarter, particularly in the lumber segment, wherein it executed curtailments at several locations for planned capital upgrades and customer needs.



However, the company expects its financial flexibility and low-cost position to continue to provide it with a competitive edge that will position it well to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.

WFG’s Share Price Outperforms Industry’s Growth

Shares of the company have gained 35.9% over the past year compared with the industry's 3.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

West Fraser's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

West Fraser currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



