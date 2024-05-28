West Cobar Unveils New Mining Targets in WA

Dundas Minerals Limited (AU:DUN) has released an update.

West Cobar Metals Limited has announced the discovery of new targets for copper, gold, and carbonatite-related minerals at its Salazar Project in a highly prospective but underexplored area of Southern Western Australia. The company plans to conduct air core drilling to investigate these targets further, following a review of geophysical data and securing a 1.5% net smelter royalty by converting Dundas Minerals’ retained mineral rights. This advancement promises to propel exploration efforts in a region known for its significant mineralization potential yet historical lack of extensive exploration.

