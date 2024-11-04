News & Insights

West Cobar Metals Updates on Promising Minerals Projects

November 04, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (ASX:WC1) has provided an update on its critical minerals projects, highlighting promising developments at its Bulla Park Copper-Antimony Project and Salazar Critical Minerals Project. The company is actively exploring high-grade areas for drilling and testing, with strong demand for antimony and potential for high purity alumina production. Additionally, the Salazar project boasts a significant scandium resource, positioning West Cobar favorably amid global supply challenges.

