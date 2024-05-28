West Cobar Metals Unveils New Mining Targets

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.

West Cobar Metals Ltd. has announced exciting new targets for copper, gold, and carbonatites at its Salazar Project in Western Australia, after a review of technical data from the tenement package acquired over the past year. The area, part of the mineral-rich Albany-Fraser orogen, has seen limited exploration due to a thin layer of cover that has concealed the bedrock. The company is planning air core drilling to further explore these targets and assess the mineral potential.

