West Cobar Metals Schedules Annual General Meeting

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.

West Cobar Metals Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting on November 21, 2024, at Prospera Partners’ offices in Subiaco. Shareholders are encouraged to participate via proxy voting if unable to attend in person and can submit questions prior to the meeting. The meeting will include resolutions on the company’s remuneration report and a review of the annual financial reports.

For further insights into AU:WC1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.