News & Insights

Stocks

West Cobar Metals Schedules Annual General Meeting

October 21, 2024 — 05:35 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.

West Cobar Metals Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting on November 21, 2024, at Prospera Partners’ offices in Subiaco. Shareholders are encouraged to participate via proxy voting if unable to attend in person and can submit questions prior to the meeting. The meeting will include resolutions on the company’s remuneration report and a review of the annual financial reports.

For further insights into AU:WC1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.