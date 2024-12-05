West Cobar Metals Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.
West Cobar Metals Ltd. (ASX: WC1) has requested a trading halt on its securities effective immediately, as the company prepares to announce a capital raising. The halt is expected to last until the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on December 10, 2024. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates on this development.
