West Cobar Metals Director Increases Stake in Entitlement Offer

West Cobar Metals Ltd. reported a change in director Matt Szwedzicki’s indirect interests, with the acquisition of 721,250 fully paid ordinary shares and 360,625 listed options at $0.06 each. The transaction, valued at $15,867.50, was part of an entitlement offer, increasing Szwedzicki’s holdings in the company.

