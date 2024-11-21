West Cobar Metals Director Increases Shareholding

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.

West Cobar Metals Ltd. has announced a change in the holdings of Director Ronald Roberts, who has acquired an additional 500,000 ordinary shares and 250,000 listed options through participation in an entitlement offer. This increase brings Roberts’ total to 5.5 million shares, signaling potential confidence in the company’s future performance. Such moves can often spark interest and analysis among investors eyeing the company’s trajectory.

