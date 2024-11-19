West Cobar Metals Boosts Capital with Share Offer

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.

West Cobar Metals Limited successfully raised approximately A$148,857 through its recent non-renounceable entitlement offer, issuing 6,766,249 new shares and 3,383,114 new options. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s capital structure and provide additional resources for its future projects.

