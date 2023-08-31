West Coast dockworkers vote to approve new waterfront contract

Aug 31 (Reuters) - West Coast dockworkers have voted to ratify a tentative contract agreement reached in June with employers represented by the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) said on Thursday.

Members of ILWU voted 75% in favor of approving the new 6-year agreement.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

