West Coast Community Bancorp Reports Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - West Coast Community Bancorp (WCCB) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.16 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $12.92 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, West Coast Community Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $13.45 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $34.31 million from $34.21 million last year.

West Coast Community Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.16 Mln. vs. $12.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $34.31 Mln vs. $34.21 Mln last year.

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