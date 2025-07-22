West Coast Community Bancorp Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - West Coast Community Bancorp (WCCB) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $12.92 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $8.22 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, West Coast Community Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $13.11 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 58.3% to $40.80 million from $25.78 million last year.

West Coast Community Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.92 Mln. vs. $8.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $40.80 Mln vs. $25.78 Mln last year.

