Markets
WCCB

West Coast Community Bancorp Bottom Line Rises In Q3

October 21, 2025 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - West Coast Community Bancorp (WCCB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $12.061 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $8.199 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, West Coast Community Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $12.168 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 64.5% to $42.881 million from $26.064 million last year.

West Coast Community Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.061 Mln. vs. $8.199 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $42.881 Mln vs. $26.064 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WCCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.