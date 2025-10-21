West Coast Community Bancorp Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - West Coast Community Bancorp (WCCB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $12.061 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $8.199 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, West Coast Community Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $12.168 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 64.5% to $42.881 million from $26.064 million last year.

West Coast Community Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.061 Mln. vs. $8.199 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $42.881 Mln vs. $26.064 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.