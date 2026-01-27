West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - West Coast Community Bancorp (WCCB) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $13.77 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $3.84 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, West Coast Community Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $14.52 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $34.44 million from $34.07 million last year.

West Coast Community Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.77 Mln. vs. $3.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $34.44 Mln vs. $34.07 Mln last year.

