West China Cement Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

West China Cement (HK:2233) has released an update.

West China Cement Limited announced successful passage of all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024. Shareholders approved key decisions including the adoption of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, and the re-election of board members. The company also received a mandate to manage share allocations up to 20% of total issued shares.

