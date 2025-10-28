West China Cement (SEHK:2233) Price Target Increased by 24.64% to 2.92

The average one-year price target for West China Cement (SEHK:2233) has been revised to HK$2.92 / share. This is an increase of 24.64% from the prior estimate of HK$2.35 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$1.41 to a high of HK$4.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.06% from the latest reported closing price of HK$3.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in West China Cement. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2233 is 0.03%, an increase of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 169,775K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,003K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,319K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2233 by 16.72% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,716K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,668K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2233 by 12.65% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 26,926K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,596K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2233 by 19.03% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21,952K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 11,260K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,526K shares , representing an increase of 42.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2233 by 12.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.