West China Cement (HKEX:2233) Price Target Decreased by 10.09% to 1.29

The average one-year price target for West China Cement (HKEX:2233) has been revised to 1.29 / share. This is an decrease of 10.09% from the prior estimate of 1.43 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 1.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.16% from the latest reported closing price of 0.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in West China Cement. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2233 is 0.06%, an increase of 60.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.42% to 296,638K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 45,202K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 32,870K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,954K shares, representing an increase of 8.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2233 by 15.77% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,366K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,816K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2233 by 7.00% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 30,166K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,629K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

