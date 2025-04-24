WEST BANORATION Earnings Results: $WTBA Reports Quarterly Earnings

WEST BANORATION ($WTBA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, beating estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $23,100,000, beating estimates of $22,042,200 by $1,057,800.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WTBA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
WEST BANORATION Insider Trading Activity
WEST BANORATION insiders have traded $WTBA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS R GULLING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $94,447.
- DAVID D NELSON (CEO & PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 1,231 shares for an estimated $28,314 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
WEST BANORATION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of WEST BANORATION stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 74,818 shares (+330.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,491,870
- APTUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 51,775 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,120,928
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 38,311 shares (+3.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $829,433
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 36,264 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $785,115
- WEALTHSTAR ADVISORS, LLC removed 35,252 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $763,205
- US BANCORP \DE\ removed 32,250 shares (-58.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $698,212
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 31,493 shares (+121.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $681,823
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.