WEST BANORATION Earnings Results: $WTBA Reports Quarterly Earnings

WEST BANORATION ($WTBA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, beating estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $23,100,000, beating estimates of $22,042,200 by $1,057,800.

WEST BANORATION Insider Trading Activity

WEST BANORATION insiders have traded $WTBA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS R GULLING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $94,447 .

. DAVID D NELSON (CEO & PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 1,231 shares for an estimated $28,314 and 0 sales.

WEST BANORATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of WEST BANORATION stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

