West Bancorporation's (NASDAQ:WTBA) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) will increase its dividend on the 23rd of February to US$0.25. This takes the dividend yield to 3.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

West Bancorporation's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, West Bancorporation's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 6.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 37%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NasdaqGS:WTBA Historic Dividend January 31st 2022

West Bancorporation Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.20 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. West Bancorporation has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like West Bancorporation's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for West Bancorporation that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.