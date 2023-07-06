West Bancorporation (WTBA) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) has been revised to 19.38 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.33% from the latest reported closing price of 18.40 / share.

West Bancorporation Declares $0.25 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 received the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $18.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.03%, the lowest has been 2.84%, and the highest has been 6.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Bancorporation. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTBA is 0.08%, a decrease of 23.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.13% to 7,866K shares. The put/call ratio of WTBA is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 631K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 17.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 414K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 33.95% over the last quarter.

West Bancorporation holds 394K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 73,148.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 358K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing a decrease of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 32.20% over the last quarter.

Legacy Bridge holds 314K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 69,201.13% over the last quarter.

West Bancorporation Background Information

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has eight offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

