West Bancorporation (WTBA) Price Target Increased by 23.53% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) has been revised to 21.42 / share. This is an increase of 23.53% from the prior estimate of 17.34 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.80% from the latest reported closing price of 21.25 / share.

West Bancorporation Declares $0.25 Dividend

On October 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 8, 2023 received the payment on November 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $21.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.23%, the lowest has been 2.84%, and the highest has been 6.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Bancorporation. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTBA is 0.07%, a decrease of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 7,944K shares. The put/call ratio of WTBA is 2.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 656K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 19.21% over the last quarter.

West Bancorporation holds 426K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 7.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 414K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 405K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 316K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 6.73% over the last quarter.

West Bancorporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has eight offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

