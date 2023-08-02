West Bancorporation (WTBA) Price Target Increased by 13.16% to 21.93

The average one-year price target for West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) has been revised to 21.93 / share. This is an increase of 13.16% from the prior estimate of 19.38 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.72 to a high of 22.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.32% from the latest reported closing price of 20.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Bancorporation. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTBA is 0.08%, a decrease of 20.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 7,891K shares. The put/call ratio of WTBA is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 631K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 17.62% over the last quarter.

West Bancorporation holds 429K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares, representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 3.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 414K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 33.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 358K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing a decrease of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 32.20% over the last quarter.

Legacy Bridge holds 313K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 3.89% over the last quarter.

West Bancorporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has eight offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

