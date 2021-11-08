West Bancorporation (WTBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

West Bancorporation (WTBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WTBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WTBA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.75, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTBA was $33.75, representing a -0.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.81 and a 97.37% increase over the 52 week low of $17.10.

WTBA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WTBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.77. Zacks Investment Research reports WTBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.53%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

