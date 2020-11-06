West Bancorporation (WTBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

West Bancorporation (WTBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WTBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that WTBA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.57, the dividend yield is 4.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTBA was $17.57, representing a -32.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.93 and a 27.87% increase over the 52 week low of $13.74.

WTBA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WTBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.92. Zacks Investment Research reports WTBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.2%, compared to an industry average of -17.6%.

