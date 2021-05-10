West Bancorporation (WTBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

West Bancorporation (WTBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WTBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.4, the dividend yield is 3.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTBA was $27.4, representing a -0.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.41 and a 88.97% increase over the 52 week low of $14.50.

WTBA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WTBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19. Zacks Investment Research reports WTBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.35%, compared to an industry average of 20.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

