West Bancorporation (WTBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

West Bancorporation (WTBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WTBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTBA was $22.11, representing a -8.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.24 and a 60.92% increase over the 52 week low of $13.74.

WTBA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WTBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports WTBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.81%, compared to an industry average of 12.7%.

