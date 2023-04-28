West Bancorporation (WTBA) Declares $0.25 Dividend

West Bancorporation said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.94%, the lowest has been 2.84%, and the highest has been 5.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Bancorporation. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTBA is 0.10%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.39% to 8,003K shares. The put/call ratio of WTBA is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for West Bancorporation is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.24% from its latest reported closing price of 17.40.

The projected annual revenue for West Bancorporation is 102MM, an increase of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 635K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 8.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 414K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 17.91% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 395K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 23.24% over the last quarter.

West Bancorporation holds 394K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 73,148.32% over the last quarter.

Legacy Bridge holds 314K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBA by 69,201.13% over the last quarter.

West Bancorporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has eight offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

