West Bancorporation price target raised to $23 from $21 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on West Bancorporation (WTBA) to $23 from $21 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following Q3 results. The firm commented that its notable model adjustments are a stronger margin forecast and smaller provisions.
