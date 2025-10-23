West Bancorporation Inc. Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $9.31 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $5.95 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

West Bancorporation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.31 Mln. vs. $5.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.35 last year.

Total interest income: $48.93 Mln. vs $48.61 Mln. last year.

Total Non-interest income: $2.50 Mln. vs $2.36 Mln. last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.