West Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 24, 2025

West Bancorporation will report Q2 2025 results on July 24, followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. CT.

Quiver AI Summary

West Bancorporation, Inc. will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 24, 2025, prior to market opening. Following the announcement, a conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for the same day at 2:00 p.m. Central Time, accessible by calling 800-715-9871 with conference ID 7846129. A replay of the call will be available until August 7, 2025. West Bancorporation, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is the parent company of West Bank, which has been serving customers since 1893 and provides various banking services to consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses across several locations in Iowa and Minnesota. For further inquiries, contact Jane Funk, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Potential Positives

West Bancorporation, Inc. will report its second-quarter results on July 24, 2025, indicating a commitment to transparency and regular communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call allows stakeholders to engage directly with company leadership regarding financial performance, fostering investor relations.

The Company has a long-standing history, serving customers since 1893, which reflects stability and experience in the banking sector.

West Bank's focus on community banking and serving small- to medium-sized businesses positions the Company favorably in a supportive market environment.

Potential Negatives

There is no indication of any significant financial performance or growth in the upcoming quarter, which may lead to concerns among investors.



The press release does not highlight any new initiatives or strategic plans, potentially signaling stagnation in the company’s operations.



Failure to provide prior results or context for expectations could cause uncertainty about the company's future performance.

FAQ

When will West Bancorporation report its Q2 2025 earnings?

West Bancorporation will report its Q2 2025 earnings on July 24, 2025, before the markets open.

What time is the conference call for earnings discussion?

The conference call to discuss earnings will take place at 2:00 p.m. Central Time on July 24, 2025.

How can I access the conference call?

To access the conference call, dial 800-715-9871 and use the conference ID 7846129.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a recording of the call will be available until August 7, 2025, by calling 800-770-2030.

Where is West Bancorporation located?

West Bancorporation is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WTBA Insider Trading Activity

$WTBA insiders have traded $WTBA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID D NELSON (CEO & PRESIDENT) purchased 639 shares for an estimated $14,230

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WTBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $WTBA stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA) (the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, will report its results for the second quarter of 2025 on Thursday, July 24, 2025 before the markets open.





The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The telephone number for the conference call is 800-715-9871. The conference ID for the conference call is 7846129. A recording of the call will be available until August 7, 2025, by dialing 800-770-2030. The conference ID for the replay call is 7846129, followed by the # key.





West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving its customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. The Bank has six offices in the greater Des Moines, Iowa area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota, in the cities of Rochester, Mankato, Owatonna and St. Cloud.





For more information contact:





Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.