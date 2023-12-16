West Bancorporation (FRA:WB3) Price Target Increased by 18.87% to 18.32

The average one-year price target for West Bancorporation (FRA:WB3) has been revised to 18.32 / share. This is an increase of 18.87% from the prior estimate of 15.41 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.14 to a high of 18.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.93% from the latest reported closing price of 17.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Bancorporation. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WB3 is 0.07%, a decrease of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 7,944K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 656K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WB3 by 19.21% over the last quarter.

West Bancorporation holds 426K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WB3 by 7.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 414K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 405K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WB3 by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 316K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WB3 by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.