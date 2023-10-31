West African Resources (WFRSF) Price Target Increased by 13.44% to 1.12

The average one-year price target for West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF) has been revised to 1.12 / share. This is an increase of 13.44% from the prior estimate of 0.99 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 1.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 143.91% from the latest reported closing price of 0.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in West African Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFRSF is 0.22%, a decrease of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.04% to 238,785K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 53,911K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,954K shares, representing a decrease of 11.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRSF by 4.84% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 36,724K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,034K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRSF by 1.69% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 26,458K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 18,900K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,899K shares, representing a decrease of 31.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRSF by 23.25% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,429K shares. No change in the last quarter.

