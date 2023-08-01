West African Resources (WFRSF) Price Target Decreased by 10.59% to 0.99

The average one-year price target for West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF) has been revised to 0.99 / share. This is an decrease of 10.59% from the prior estimate of 1.11 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.80 to a high of 1.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.14% from the latest reported closing price of 0.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in West African Resources. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFRSF is 0.23%, a decrease of 23.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 255,614K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 59,954K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,937K shares, representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRSF by 22.30% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 38,034K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,109K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRSF by 31.70% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 26,458K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 24,899K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,900K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRSF by 27.64% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,429K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,582K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRSF by 19.16% over the last quarter.

