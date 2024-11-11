West African Resources Sees Major Shareholder Exit

West African Resources Ltd (AU:WAF) has released an update.

West African Resources Ltd has announced that Equinox Partners Investment Management, LLC has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company. Equinox Partners sold 865,135 ordinary shares amounting to AUD 1,583,524. This move might influence investor sentiment and market dynamics around West African Resources shares.

