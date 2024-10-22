News & Insights

Stocks

West African Resources Sees Change in Major Shareholder

October 22, 2024 — 03:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

West African Resources Ltd (AU:WAF) has released an update.

West African Resources Ltd has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of October 18, 2024. This change in substantial holding could impact investor sentiment and trading dynamics for West African Resources, making it a point of interest for those tracking stock market movements.

For further insights into AU:WAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFRSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.