West African Resources Sees Change in Major Shareholder

West African Resources Ltd (AU:WAF) has released an update.

West African Resources Ltd has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of October 18, 2024. This change in substantial holding could impact investor sentiment and trading dynamics for West African Resources, making it a point of interest for those tracking stock market movements.

