West African Resources Director Adjusts Shareholding

West African Resources Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Elizabeth Mounsey, who disposed of 14,000 ordinary shares valued at $25,235. Despite this reduction, Mounsey continues to hold a significant number of performance rights, reflecting her ongoing commitment to the company’s growth and sustainability objectives. This adjustment highlights the dynamic nature of executive investment strategies in the mining sector.

