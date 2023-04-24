West African Resources (ASX:WAF) Price Target Decreased by 6.57% to 1.67

The average one-year price target for West African Resources (ASX:WAF) has been revised to 1.67 / share. This is an decrease of 6.57% from the prior estimate of 1.78 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.30 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.17% from the latest reported closing price of 0.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in West African Resources. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAF is 0.31%, a decrease of 20.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 244,180K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 52,937K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,391K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 4.94% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 39,109K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,718K shares, representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 9.50% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 26,458K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 24,900K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,582K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,783K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 0.48% over the last quarter.

