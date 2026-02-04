West African Resources (ASX:WAF) Price Target Increased by 17.23% to 4.74

The average one-year price target for West African Resources (ASX:WAF) has been revised to $4.74 / share. This is an increase of 17.23% from the prior estimate of $4.05 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.23 to a high of $5.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.90% from the latest reported closing price of $3.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in West African Resources. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 19.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAF is 0.22%, an increase of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.91% to 167,727K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 34,758K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,919K shares , representing a decrease of 17.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 15.92% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 25,190K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,699K shares , representing a decrease of 25.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 19.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,153K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,164K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 14.74% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 9,990K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,900K shares , representing a decrease of 209.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 70.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,444K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,001K shares , representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAF by 13.65% over the last quarter.

