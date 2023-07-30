News & Insights

World Markets

West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against intervention

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

July 30, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

        * 
      African leaders to decide further action after Niger coup
    

        * 
      Niger military leaders say ECOWAS plans intervention
    

        * 
      Niger partners cut financial support after coup
    

  
 (Adds protests in Niamey against ECOWAS, quote)
    By Boureima Balima
       NIAMEY/ABUJA, July 30 (Reuters) - Niger's military
leaders warned against any armed intervention in the country as
West African heads of state gather in Nigeria's capital on
Sunday for an emergency summit to decide on further actions to
pressure the army to restore constitutional order.  
    Heads of state of the 15-member Economic Community of West
African States (ECOWAS), and the eight-member West African
Economic and Monetary Union could suspend Niger from its
institutions, cut off the country from the regional central bank
and financial market, and close borders.
    Niger's eastern neighbour Chad, a non-member of both
regional organisations, has been invited to the ECOWAS summit, a
statement from the Chadian president's office said on Saturday. 
    Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world,
receiving close to $2 billion a year in official development
assistance, according to the World Bank. It is also a security
partner of former colonial power France and the United States,
which both use it as a base to fight an Islamist insurgency in
West and Central Africa's wider Sahel region.
    The military coup in Niger has been widely condemned by its
neighbours and international partners including the United
States, the United Nations, the African Union, the European
Union and former colonial power France who have all refused to
recognise the new leaders and have demanded that Bazoum be
restored to power.
    The West African leaders could for the first time, consider
a military intervention to restore President Mohamed Bazoum who
was ousted when General Abdourahamane Tiani was declared the new
head of state on Friday.
    Ahead of the Sunday summit, the military leaders in Niger on
Saturday night, warned in a statement read on Niger national
television on Saturday night against any military intervention. 
    "The objective of the (ECOWAS) meeting is to approve a plan
of aggression against Niger through an imminent military
intervention in Niamey in collaboration with other African
countries that are non-members of ECOWAS, and certain Western
countries," junta spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane said.
    "We want to once more remind ECOWAS or any other adventurer,
of our firm determination to defend our homeland," he said.
    
    PROTEST IN NIAMEY 
    Invited by the military leaders, over thousands of pro-junta
supporters took to the streets of the capital early on Sunday to
show their support and reject any intervention by ECOWAS.
    The protesters gathered in a public square in central Niamey
and while some headed to the French Embassy, chanting
anti-French slogans and hold placards some reading: "Down with
France!" "France Out!", according to a Reuters reporter.
    Some youths threw stones at the embassy building before the
protesters were dispersed by Niger national guard. 
    "We are here to express our discontent against France's
interference in Niger's affairs. Niger is an independent and
sovereign country, so France's decisions have no influence on
us," said Sani Idrissa, one of the protesters.  
    The military rulers later issued a call on Niger national
television asking protesters to abstain from vandalism and
destruction of public or private property.
    Bazoum has not been heard from since early Thursday when he
was confined within the presidential palace, although the
European Union, France and others say they still recognise him
as the legitimate president.
    The European Union and France have cut off financial support
to Niger and the United States has threatened to do the same.
    After an emergency meeting on Friday, the African Union
issued a statement demanding that the military return to their
barracks and restore constitutional order within 15 days. It did
not say what would happen after that.

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
FACTBOX-Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?   
[ID:nL1N39E1KA]
FACTBOX-Uranium mines in Niger, world's 7th biggest producer   
[ID:nL8N39E6EL]
EXPLAINER-What is at stake for the United States in Niger?   
[ID:nL1N39D2SK]
EXPLAINER-How the military coup in Niger threatens stability in
West Africa    [ID:nL8N39D69F]
FACTBOX-Recent coups in West and Central Africa   
[ID:nL8N39C6VU]
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Boureima Balima and Moussa Aksar 
Writing by Bate Felix
Editing by Sandra Maler and David Evans)
 ((bate.felix@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 3192   Twitter:
@BateFelix;))

Keywords: NIGER SECURITY/SUMMIT (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.