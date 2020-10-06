World Markets

West African leaders lift sanctions on Mali

Contributor
Paul Lorgerie Reuters
Published

Leaders of the West African regional bloc have lifted sanctions imposed on Mali following the Aug. 18 military coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the group said on Tuesday.

Adds details, background

BAMAKO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Leaders of the West African regional bloc have lifted sanctions imposed on Mali following the Aug. 18 military coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the group said on Tuesday.

The crippling sanctions on landlocked Mali were lifted following the nomination of retired Colonel Bah Ndaw as interim president, and Moctar Ouane as prime minister of the transition that is expected to last 18 months, the statement said.

"Taking into account the notable progress made towards a constitutional normalisation, and the support the process, the heads of states have decided to lift the sanctions on Mali, and called on partners to support Mali," said the statement, signed by the chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Mali's transitional leaders announced a new government on Monday, with some of the top posts going to military officials.

(Reporting by Paul Lorgerie Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Alison Williams)

((bate.felix@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 55 70 Twitter: @BateFelix;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    Sep 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular