West African bloc says 'D-Day' set for possible Niger intervention

ACCRA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - West Africa's main regional bloc ECOWAS has agreed a "D-day" for a possible military intervention to restore democracy in Niger if diplomatic efforts fail, a senior official said on Friday, without disclosing when that is.

"As we speak we are still readying (a) mediation mission into the country, so we have not shut any door."

Military officers deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 and have defied calls from the United Nations, ECOWAS and others to reinstate him, prompting the bloc to order a standby force to be assembled.

Defence chiefs have declined to say how many troops will be deployed or other strategic details.

Any intervention would further destabilise West Africa's impoverished Sahel region, which is already battling a decade-old Islamist insurgency.

Niger also has strategic importance beyond West Africa because of its uranium and oil reserves and role as a hub for foreign troops involved in the fight against the insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

