West Africa monetary union forecasts 2023 economic growth of 6.6%

DAKAR, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The West African Monetary Union (UMOA) forecasts economic growth rising to 6.6% in 2023, compared to 5.7% in 2022, the UMOA Council of Ministers said on Thursday.

The eight-member regional body includes Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo.

"The economic outlook for the Union remains favorable, despite the persistence of certain risk factors," the council said in a statement.

"For the years 2023 and 2024, growth should stand at 6.6% and 6.8% respectively, in connection with the strengthening of activity in all sectors, particularly the tertiary and secondary sectors," it said.

Inflation in the zone has been driven mainly by an increase in global food and energy costs, but is expected to fall from 7.5% in 2022 to 5.6% in 2023 and 2.9% in 2024, it said.

"This trend will be driven by the continued normalization of monetary policy initiated since June 2022, the improvement in food production for the 2022/2023 season and the easing of world prices for raw materials, in particular energy and food."

West Africa's Central Bank, the BCEAO, raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.75% as of Dec. 16.

(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Richard Chang)

