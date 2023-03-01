West Africa Central Bank raises main lending rate to 3.00%

Adds details

DAKAR, March 1 (Reuters) - West Africa's Central Bank, BCEAO, will raise its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 3.00% from March 16 to bring inflation within its target range, it said on Wednesday.

The bank said in a statement that inflation decreased to 6% in January from 7% in December but the rate hike should help to bring it within target of 1% to 3% in the medium term.

The Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) covers the eight-nation CFA franc currency comprising Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo

