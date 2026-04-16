WESPAC Advisors Buys $5.71 Million Stake in JPMorgan International Value ETF

Key Points

Acquired 66,248 shares of JIVE; estimated trade value $5.71 million (based on average first-quarter pricing).

Quarter-end position value increased by $5.67 million, reflecting both purchase and price movement.

Position represents a 1.21% increase versus fund’s 13F AUM.

Post-trade, the fund holds 66,248 shares valued at $5.67 million.

JIVE is not among the fund’s top five holdings by value.

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On April 15, 2026, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC disclosed a new position in JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE), acquiring 66,248 shares in an estimated $5.71 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 15, 2026, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC reported acquiring 66,248 shares of JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE), establishing a new position. The estimated value of the trade was $5.71 million, calculated using the mean closing share price for the first quarter. The position’s quarter-end value stood at $5.67 million, reflecting both the share acquisition and market price movement during the period.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund, representing approximately 1.21% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:SMH: approximately $23.45 million (approximately 5.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: approximately $20.07 million (approximately 4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:AVGO: approximately $19.15 million (approximately 4.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:WMT: approximately $18.25 million (approximately 3.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: approximately $17.43 million (approximately 3.7% of AUM)

As of April 14, 2026, JIVE shares were priced at approximately $91.06, up approximately 55.6% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 27.7 percentage points.

The fund’s post-trade 13F reportable AUM totaled $2.14 billion across 371 positions.

JIVE’s annualized dividend yield was 3.34% as of April 15, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.14 billion Dividend Yield 2.55% Price (as of market close 2026-04-14) $91.06 One-Year Price Change 55.60%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities and equity-related instruments of foreign companies, including both developed and emerging markets.

The portfolio is diversified across international equities, with holdings spanning developed markets such as Western Europe, Japan, and the UK, as well as select emerging markets.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund, the product is listed on NASDAQ.

JPMorgan International Value ETF (JIVE) is a globally diversified fund emphasizing value opportunities in international equity markets. The ETF's strategy leverages both developed and emerging market exposures to capture growth and income through a disciplined, value-oriented approach. Its competitive yield and robust one-year performance highlight its potential as a core holding for investors seeking international diversification and income generation.

What this transaction means for investors

WESPAC established a new position in this actively managed international fund, which has been one of the best-performing value ETFs over the past year. The fund returned 42% at net asset value over 12 months, crushing its benchmark's 31% and leaving U.S. stocks behind.

JPMorgan International Value hunts for cheap stocks in developed and emerging markets outside the U.S. The managers blend quantitative screens with fundamental research, looking for companies where the market overreacted to bad news or ignored solid businesses. The portfolio holds around 350 stocks with heavy weightings in financials, energy, and industrials. The fund launched in September 2023, charges 0.55% annually, and manages around $2 billion.

This ETF’s strategy works best when value stocks outperform growth. If global markets shift back toward growth-oriented tech and momentum plays, this fund will likely lag. But for investors betting that international value continues its run—especially with cheaper valuations abroad than in the U.S.—this gives broad diversification without hand-picking individual foreign stocks.

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Sara Appino has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Broadcom, and Walmart and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.